Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition

One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the crash took place just before 9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Road and Guay Avenue. Police said that a car crashed into a utility pole.

The driver and passenger of the car – who are both teenage boys – were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

The passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital. The driver, an 18-year-old male, is in hospital in serious condition.

The Traffic Collision Investigation Section is on scene on Wednesday morning.

Northbound St. Mary’s Road at Vivian Avenue is closed due to a number of safety issues and will remain closed throughout the morning commute. Police said the southbound lanes are open, but they are being impacted by a large debris field.

Northbound commuters are urged to avoid St. Mary’s and use an alternate route.

Officers note that hydro lines in the area are down and they are waiting for crews to come and make the repairs.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on the crash or who may have witnessed it is asked to call 204-986-7085.