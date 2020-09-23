WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police confirmed a crash Tuesday on Main Street was fatal.

The collision, which involved a pedestrian, took place at Main Street and Matheson Avenue.

Images from the scene show there was a heavy police presence in the area, and police tape blocking off sections of the road.

Police closed the intersection on Tuesday, but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Tim Salzen.