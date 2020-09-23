Advertisement
Crash on Winnipeg's Main Street was fatal, say police
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:31AM CST
Winnipeg police close intersection after a vehicle collision on Sept. 22. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police confirmed a crash Tuesday on Main Street was fatal.
The collision, which involved a pedestrian, took place at Main Street and Matheson Avenue.
Images from the scene show there was a heavy police presence in the area, and police tape blocking off sections of the road.
Police closed the intersection on Tuesday, but it has since reopened.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Tim Salzen.