WINNIPEG -- A crash on Pembina Highway has shut down the northbound curb lane, causing delays as emergency crews respond on scene.

The City of Winnipeg said in a tweet that the northbound curb lane of Pembina Highway at Point Road has been closed and traffic in the area is being rerouted southbound. The city said several emergency vehicles are on scene.

The city said the backup stretches back to McGillivray, but is being cleared quickly.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come.