Crash with stolen vehicle sends two Winnipeg officers to hospital

Two Winnipeg police officers were taken to hospital early Wednesday morning following a crash with a stolen pick-up truck on Main Street.

The incident began around 4 a.m. when officers saw a man driving a stolen Lincoln Mark pick-up truck in the area of Inkster Boulevard and St. Cross Street.

Police said the truck ended up crashing into a Winnipeg police cruiser in the area of Main Street and Belmont Avenue.

Two officers were taken to the hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A man was taken into custody and treated for his injuries.

The Traffic Collision Investigation section is investigating.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said it is also investigating the crash, as mandated. IIU investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has information or video footage of the crash.