WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews battled an early-morning fire on Wednesday in the city’s Spence neighbourhood.

Just before 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the incident at a home on Balmoral Street, north of Sargent Avenue.

More than a dozen firefighters responded to the fire, which was mostly contained to the back of the home’s exterior. Paramedics were also called to the scene.

Police blocked off the intersection while crews extinguished the fire, but it has since been reopened.

- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.