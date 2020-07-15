Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
Crews battle early-morning fire in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood
CTV News Winnipeg Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 5:43AM CST
The fire took place at a home on Balmoral Street. (Source: Tara Lopez/CTV Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews battled an early-morning fire on Wednesday in the city’s Spence neighbourhood.
Just before 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the incident at a home on Balmoral Street, north of Sargent Avenue.
More than a dozen firefighters responded to the fire, which was mostly contained to the back of the home’s exterior. Paramedics were also called to the scene.
Police blocked off the intersection while crews extinguished the fire, but it has since been reopened.
- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.