Crews battle morning blaze in Winnipeg’s Weston neighbourhood

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) fought flames coming from a one-and-a-half-storey house in the 1400 block of Bannatyne Avenue West Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the scene around 6:25 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. After fighting the fire from inside, they declared it under control by 7:40 a.m.

No occupants were found inside the house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.