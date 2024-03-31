WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Crews battle morning blaze in Winnipeg’s Weston neighbourhood

    No occupants were found at the scene of a one-and-a-half-storey house fire in Winnipeg's Weston neighbourhood on March 31, 2024. (Ken Gabel/CTV News) No occupants were found at the scene of a one-and-a-half-storey house fire in Winnipeg's Weston neighbourhood on March 31, 2024. (Ken Gabel/CTV News)
    Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) fought flames coming from a one-and-a-half-storey house in the 1400 block of Bannatyne Avenue West Sunday morning.

    Crews were called to the scene around 6:25 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. After fighting the fire from inside, they declared it under control by 7:40 a.m.

    No occupants were found inside the house and no injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated.

