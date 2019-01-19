

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a large house fire Saturday.

It broke out in a multi-unit (or townhouse) home in the 800 block of London Street.

Ihor Holowczynsky, assistant chief of fire rescue operations, said the investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, and it was declared a working fire around 11:20 a.m.

“Damage is going to be significant,” he said. “As you can tell, we’re working under very trying conditions, both with the weather and some of the construction and the type of building that it is. With multiple crawl spaces and common areas, it’s difficult to get in an extinguish pockets of fire.”

As of 1 p.m., Holowczynsky said the fire was contained to the townhome it initially broke out in, but firefighters had been working in adjacent residences to keep it contained.

He said no people were hurt, but a cat is from the home missing.

As for the extreme cold temperatures, Holowczynsky said it’s not only hard on crews, but can benefit the fire.

“Cold dense air like this really propagates the fire.”