WINNIPEG -- The ground has been left charred and scorched as fire crews continue to comb the area and extinguish smouldering hotspots a day after a grassfire near Carberry, Man., burned out of control.

On Friday morning, Carberry North-Cypress Fire Department crews were combing the land about 12 kilometres west of Carberry, where hours earlier a grass fire had set fields ablaze.

(Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Manitoba RCMP told CTV News about 20 homes were evacuated from the area after smoke was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

"There was a concern the fire would jump the tracks and spread to a nearby residential area," Sgt. Paul Manaigre, a media relations officer for the Manitoba RCMP, told CTV News in an email.

An evacuation centre was set up in Carberry at the local rink, though Bob Adriaansen, the reeve of the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, told CTV News no one actually ended up staying there, opting instead to stay with friends or family.

While residents were allowed to return to their homes Thursday evening after the fire was extinguished around 8:30 p.m., they were only able to see how close the fire had actually come to their homes in the daylight hours on Friday.

Manaigre said he has been advised that one home was lost by the fire.

Many lawns in the small development had been turned black from the fire that had – for some residents – come within metres of their house.

Manitoba RCMP said there were no reports of injuries from the fire.

This is a developing story. More to come.