Crews fight early morning fire on Pembina

    Fire fighters respond to a fire in the 1200 block of Pembina Highway on Feb. 1, 2024. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Fire fighters respond to a fire in the 1200 block of Pembina Highway on Feb. 1, 2024. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Firefighters had an early morning on Pembina Highway Thursday.

    A City of Winnipeg employee had been working in the area, when they spotted a fire at a single-storey commercial building in the 1200 block of Pembina Highway. They called 911 and fire crews responded shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

    Responding crews found smoke coming from the building, and began to extinguish the fire. It was declared under control less than 40 minutes later.

    The city said there was no one inside the building and no one was injured. There is no estimate as to how much damage the fire caused at this point.

    The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

