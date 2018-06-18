

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was forced out of a house that had gone up in flames on Monday after encountering extreme heat.

The fire began at two-storey house in the 600 block Pritchard Avenue just before 5 a.m.

According to the WFPS, when crews arrived they saw smoke coming from inside of the house at the back end and once they entered found the fire was on the first floor. But crews then had to exit when they encountered extreme heat and instead directed water into the house through the outside.

Once the house cooled down, the WFPS re-entered and extinguished the blaze.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire and there is no damage estimate at this time.

Fire investigators remain on scene.

The cause is under investigation.