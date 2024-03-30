WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Crews rescue cats after fire in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood

    WFPS
    Share

    No injuries were reported and several pets were rescued after a house fire in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue.

    Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the two-storey home Friday afternoon around 3:42 p.m., where crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters battled the blaze from inside and declared the fire under control at 4:30 p.m.

    Those living in the home were able to self-evacuate before WFPS arrived, but multiple cats had to be rescued.

    Most of the damage was contained to the room where the fire started. According to the preliminary investigation, the fire was accidental and caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

    WFPS recommends making sure smoking materials including butts and ashes are completely extinguished before they’re thrown away.

