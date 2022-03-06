Crews respond to early morning hotel fire; 15 residents displaced

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) dealt with an early morning fire at a hotel on Keewatin Street Sunday.

Crews were called just after 6 a.m. to a fire in a two-storey building in the 0 to 100 block of Keewatin Street.

When the WFPS arrived, crews could see heavy smoke and the city said firefighters launched an offensive attack on the blaze that was coming from the ceiling.

The fire was considered under control just before 7 a.m.

Everyone inside was able to evacuate and no injuries were reported. The city said a transit bus was brought in to shelter those who evacuated and the city's Emergency Social Services team went to the scene to help 15 residents find temporary accommodations.

The city said it's believed the fire was accidental and no damage estimates are available at this time.