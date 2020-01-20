WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy early Monday morning after responding to three fires in less than two hours, according to the City of Winnipeg.

Just after 2 a.m., crews went to the 100 block of Rupertsland Boulevard following reports of a fire. Upon arrival they found smoke coming from a home and began to fight the fire, bringing it under control less than an hour later, at 2:49 a.m.

Fire crews searched the home and no one was inside.

Then at 3:18 a.m., fire crews received reports of a fire at a multi-family home in the 100 block of Mapleridge Avenue.

Firefighters once again found smoke coming from the home, attacked the fire, and brought it under control shortly thereafter.

Everyone inside the home got out before crews arrived, the city said.

Half an hour later, crews went to a 2.5-storey home in the 500 block of Spence Street and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was brought under control by 4:10 a.m.

Crews helped one person get out of the house.

The causes of all three fires are being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.