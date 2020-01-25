WINNIPEG -- Crews are working to extract a vehicle, which struck a ‘major’ hydro pole Saturday night, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Around 8 p.m., police said southbound Lagimodiere Boulevard is closed between Marion Street and Dawson Road as Manitoba Hydro and officers work to resolve the situation.

Police said there are no serious injuries, and said it is possible power to the area may be affected.

Hydro will determine the length of the road closure based on the integrity of the pole once the vehicle is removed.

Updates on current outages can be found on Manitoba Hydro’s website.

