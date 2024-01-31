Crisis negotiators deployed to Norway House after suspect points gun, barricades themselves in home

Two men are facing multiple charges after a firearm complaint in Norway House, Man. led to multiple suspects barricading themselves inside a home.

RCMP say they were called to the incident at around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person pointing a gun at somebody in the Norway House town site.

Officers arrived on scene and found a suspect. However, he and two others barricaded themselves inside a home and refused to exit.

Mounties contained the area, and additional RCMP resources were deployed, including the emergency response team, a crisis negotiator team and a drone.

At around 11 p.m., officers arrested two men and a woman.

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Norway House, were charged with multiple Criminal Code offences, including pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

They were remanded into custody.

The woman was released without charges.