Critics say Manitoba's million-dollar ad campaigns are aimed at buying votes

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • 33-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Monteregie

    A 33-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Sainte-Clotilde, Monteregie on Monday. Two other people were injured. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Route 209 in the municipality of Les Jardins-de-Napierville. According to provincial police (SQ), one of the two vehicles deviated from its lane for an unknown reason.

  • Cones to be removed from Quebec roads after 72 hours of inactivity

    Quebec's transport minister has unveiled a variety of initiatives to reduce the impact of construction sites on the city's road network. Geneviève Guilbault took advantage of her visit to the Strategic Forum on Transportation Infrastructure, organized by Montreal's board of trade on Monday, to make the anouncement.

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island