WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Crumbling Winnipeg warehouse being demolished

    Share

    Several weeks after being issued a demolition permit, crews have resumed bringing down a crumbling Winnipeg warehouse.

    Heavy equipment was seen Friday carefully taking apart the building on McDermot Avenue and transporting debris away.

    A demolition permit was issued in July due to the building being structurally unsafe. Those living nearby reported growing cracks in the building and bricks falling.

    A stop-work order was issued earlier this month due to the possible presence of asbestos. The city said at the time it was working to ensure it could complete demolition safely.

    Video of the demolition can be seen in the space above.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News