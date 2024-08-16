Crumbling Winnipeg warehouse being demolished

Several weeks after being issued a demolition permit, crews have resumed bringing down a crumbling Winnipeg warehouse.

Heavy equipment was seen Friday carefully taking apart the building on McDermot Avenue and transporting debris away.

A demolition permit was issued in July due to the building being structurally unsafe. Those living nearby reported growing cracks in the building and bricks falling.

A stop-work order was issued earlier this month due to the possible presence of asbestos. The city said at the time it was working to ensure it could complete demolition safely.

