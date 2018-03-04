

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s CTV News at Six will be airing two hours early to accommodate Oscars coverage.

The broadcast will begin at 4 p.m.

Following the news, CTV will be broadcasting coverage from the 90th Oscars beginning Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

A livestream of the event will also be available on CTV Winnipeg’s website.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the event for the second year in a row. A preview from the red carpet of the nominees, presenters, and performers begins at 5:30 p.m.

The main show starts at 7 p.m.