Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man following a robbery and stabbing at a convenience store on Isabel Street Tuesday night.

Police were called to a commercial robbery during which a customer was stabbed around 8:40 p.m. It happened at a store in the 100 block of Isabel Street.

Police found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper body. He was taken to hospital where he remains.

Police said the suspect arrived at the store and was asked to leave by an employee over a previous encounter. The suspect then grabbed two drinks and attempted to run out of the store, police said.

That’s when the customer tried to hold on to the suspect, but was stabbed in the upper body by another person. Police said both suspects took off on foot.

Police used a K-9 unit to track down one suspect in the area. The employee told police the suspect was also responsible for a previous theft at the store on Feb. 22.

Ermiyas Isaac Dangerfield, 20, has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

He remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.