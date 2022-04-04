Dale Hawerchuk's legacy honoured with Budweiser Red Light in True North Square

A flashy new addition to True North Square is honouring the legacy of Winnipeg Jets great Dale Hawerchuk.

On Monday, Budweiser Canada set up its Red Light adorned with Winnipeg Jets colours and Dale Hawerchuk's #10 in True North Square as a tribute to Hawerchuk on his birthday.

Hawerchuk died at the age of 57 on Aug. 18, 2020, following a battle with cancer.

"He's actually watching this today. I know that. And he's very proud. Obviously, Winnipeg and the Province of Manitoba was so special to Dale," said Dave Ellet, one of Hawerchuk's close friends and former teammates, who was at True North Square on Monday.

The Red Light has been set up in advance of the Winnipeg Jets' game against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. The Red Light will go off for every goal scored by the Jets during the game. Along with this, Budweiser Canada is putting $20,000 towards the Hawerchuk Strong Initiative, and is calling on fans to toast to Dale Hawerchuk.

"I think it's a great, great representation of his life and legacy here in Manitoba," Ellet said on Monday.

"I hope to see it go off a lot on Wednesday for sure. You know, I'm not alone in saying that. I'm sure all the players and all the fans want to see it going off a lot."

The Winnipeg Jets have previously announced plans to set up a statue honouring Hawerchuk in True North Square, which is set to be unveiled in August 2022.