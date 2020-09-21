WINNIPEG -- He's a staple in the crowds at home games in Winnipeg, and now, a Winnipeg man is being honoured for his volunteer work in the city.

Gabriel Langlois, also known as "Dancing Gabe," is one of 10 Manitobans who will be receiving the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers from Manitoba's Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon on Monday.

The medal is part of the Canadian Honours System and recognizes people for their volunteer work in their communities.

Langlois, who has been seen in crowds at sporting events since the 1980s, has been volunteering daily at the St. Vital YMCA-YWCA for over 30 years, according to a news release from the province. The release states he helps with setting up and taking down the kids' corner at the facility.

The other Manitobans receiving the medal include:

Vern Anderson, a member of the Indigenous Advisory Council, who has raised funds for multiple organizations, including Rossbrook House, Siloam Mission Project Neecheewam, and South Indian Lake;

Christopher Hall, a volunteer hockey coach with Hockey Manitoba for almost 20 years;

Sandra Hamm, a volunteer with World Vision Winnipeg;

John Kroeker, a volunteer with Steinbach Community Outreach, who helps low-income clients file tax returns. He also is treasurer of Soups On Steinbach;

Krista Laberge, who manages two Girl Guide units and volunteers with other organizations, including Operation Red Nose and the Winnipeg Fringe Festival;

Yvonne Savard, a volunteer with Le Chalet de La Broquerie, who also assists seniors in the Southern Health Centre;

Simryn Singh, the co-founder of Langar Sevan Winnipeg, who also volunteers with Agape Table and Unique Home for Girls;

Shannon Faye Thorne, who volunteered with the Royal Canadian Legion for 22 years; and

William Worden, who has organized fundraisers with the Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada, and also volunteers with the Scottish Gentlemen's Club.

The 10 individuals will be honoured at Government House on Monday at 5 p.m.