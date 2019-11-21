WINNIPEG -- A local legend at Winnipeg sporting events is taking his moves to Calgary this weekend for the 107th Grey Cup.

Gabriel Langlois, best known as Dancing Gabe, is being flown to Stampede City by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to help kickoff a sold-out Grey Cup pre-party on Friday, called Touchdown Manitoba.

The team said on Saturday he’ll head to Bomber House at Hudsons Canada’s Pub.

On game day, he’ll be handing out high fives to players on the team as they take the field.

Langlois, who is well known in Winnipeg for bringing high fives, dance moves and support to sporting events, has previously told CTV News he got his start at a Bombers game in June of 1984, against defending Grey Cup Champs.

He always wears team colours, favouring jerseys with the number 91 on it -- the year he was given his first personalized jersey from a team, the NHL Jets 1.0.

-With a file from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg