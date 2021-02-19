WINNIPEG -- Red River College (RRC) is honouring Gabriel Langlois, also known as ‘Dancing Gabe,’ with an honorary diploma in community development.

Langlois is an icon in the Winnipeg sports world, as he’s seen dancing at nearly every home game for the Winnipeg Jets, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Manitoba Moose and Winnipeg Goldeyes.

In a news release, RRC said that though his presence and enthusiasm for Winnipeg that gets people’s attention, it is his “integrity, devotion to volunteering, community spirit and uplifting positive attitude that captures hearts.”

“Gabriel Langlois has made significant contributions to our community and is celebrated by many for his tireless engagement efforts and friendly demeanor,” said Fred Meier, RRC president and CEO, in the news release.

“When Red River College received his nomination, it included letters of support from leaders across Manitoba, which reinforced his devotion to volunteerism and the positive impact that he continues to have on our communities. While ‘Dancing Gabe’ may be Manitoba’s #1 fan, there is certainly an entire community of us who are fans of the contributions he makes to our province every day.”

RRC noted that Langlois’ list of accolades, awards and achievements include the Premier’s Volunteer Award, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, the City of Winnipeg Community Service Award, and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

Langlois is also long-time volunteer and part-time employee at the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg.

“Gabriel Langlois is a Manitoba icon, devoted volunteer, and inspiring community hero,” said Christine Watson, VP academic for RRC, in a release.

“He reflects the very best of our community — and the best of Red River College with our commitment to learning, respect, inclusiveness, integrity, and community values.”

Langlois will get the honorary diploma at the upcoming 2021 virtual winter convocation on Feb. 23.