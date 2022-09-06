Dangerous driving prevalent on local Manitoba streets: CAA

CAA Manitoba is urging drivers to be extra careful, particularly in designated school zones, as students head back to the classroom.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the organization said data from Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) shows that dangerous driving behaviours, including text and driving and excessive speed, are still issues on Manitoba streets, though the province is seeing some improvements compared to 2020.

“We all have a role to play in keeping our school zones safe,” said Elisha Dacey, CAA Manitoba’s communications manager.

“These dangerous driving behaviours can lead to serious consequences and CAA is urging motorists to slow down and follow the rules of the road when driving through school zones.”

The data shows that in August and September of 2021, there were 10 distracted driving deaths in the province. However, this is a drop from 2020, when there were 20 distracted driving fatalities in the same time period. CAA notes that the number of fatalities was still 25 per cent higher than normal in 2021.

The data from MPI also shows there were 76 convictions in August and September of 2021 for people driving 50 kilometres or more over the speed limit, which is a drop from 90 convictions in 2020. CAA notes that 76 convictions is still “considerably higher” than seen during the same months of past years.

“While the statistics are now closer to back in line with previous years, all of these situations continue to involve high-risk driving behaviours,” said Dacey.

“When you’re behind the wheel, you have the responsibility to look out for everyone else around you, including parents, guardians and children.”

CAA Manitoba reminds drivers that the speed limit in school zones is 30 km/h.

The organization adds that it is an offence to pass a stopped school bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended.