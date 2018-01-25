Winnipeg police said they arrested a dangerous offender following a pursuit that ended on Portage Avenue.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Video captured of the arrest taken around 10 p.m. Wednesday night showed a number of police officers standing in the middle of Portage Avenue near Albany Street with their guns drawn, ordering the driver to step out of the truck.

The driver eventually did step out of the truck and was taken into custody.

Winnipeg police told CTV News the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle; he was involved in a string of crimes and was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said Air1 aided in the pursuit. The police helicopter helped track the vehicle from a distance so officers could put out spike belts to stop the truck.

CTV News will have more details as they become available.