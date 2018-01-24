

CTV Winnipeg





A teenage boy suffered serious facial injuries from an assault on Portage Avenue Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. when they called to an assault in the 300 block of Portage.

Officers found the 17-year-old victim with serious injuries to his head and face.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition, treated, and then released.

Officers learned that the victim had been waiting in a bus shelter when he was approached by an unknown man, was attacked and robbed.

Police said they were able to collect video footage of the suspect. Anyone with information can contact investigators at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.