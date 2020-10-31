Advertisement
'Dangerous situation' closes down Southbound Pembina at Bison Drive: police
Published Saturday, October 31, 2020 6:53PM CST Last Updated Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:37PM CST
The southbound lanes on Pembina Highway at Bison Drive closed due to a dangerous situation on Oct. 31, according to Winnipeg police. (CTV News Photo Zachary Kitchen)
WINNIPEG -- A "Dangerous situtaion" has shut down the southbound lanes on Pembina Highway at Bison Drive Saturday night, according to Winnipeg police.
In a tweet sent shortly after 7 p.m., police ask drivers to find alternate routes.
Officers add, due to high winds, there is potential for blowing debris from a nearby construction site. Police said they will advise when the situation is resolved and the road is reopened.
We will update the story as we learn more.