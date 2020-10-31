WINNIPEG -- A "Dangerous situtaion" has shut down the southbound lanes on Pembina Highway at Bison Drive Saturday night, according to Winnipeg police.

In a tweet sent shortly after 7 p.m., police ask drivers to find alternate routes.

Pembina Hwy southbound is currently closed at Bison Drive to all traffic due to a dangerous situation. Police are requesting that people seek an alternate route to go south on Pembina at Bison drive. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 1, 2020

Officers add, due to high winds, there is potential for blowing debris from a nearby construction site. Police said they will advise when the situation is resolved and the road is reopened.

We will update the story as we learn more.