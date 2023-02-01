'Dangerous' wind chills to blanket Manitoba: Environment Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued extreme cold warnings for all of Manitoba on Wednesday evening.

According to the weather agency, “dangerous” wind chills are expected due to freezing temperatures combined with winds. It forecasts wind chill values between -45 and -55 in north, and -40 or lower in the south.

Though the extreme cold is expected to improve on Thursday, it will return to many areas by Thursday night. ECCC notes that an “organized warming trend” is coming to northern Manitoba on Friday.

Manitobans are warned that everyone is at risk when it comes to extreme cold.

Residents are urged to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in your fingers and toes.

ECCC reminds people to cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.