'Dangerous' wind chills to blanket Manitoba: Environment Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for every Manitoba community on Feb. 1, 2023. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for every Manitoba community on Feb. 1, 2023.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island