WINNIPEG -- Dauphin Countryfest, one of Manitoba’s largest festivals, has postponed its event for a second time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event was originally scheduled for July 2 to 5, but as CTV News Winnipeg previously reported, the event was postponed until June 24 to 27, 2021.

Then on Tuesday, the festival announced it has changed the date of the event for a second time, moving it to July 1 to 4, 2021.

“Over the past few weeks we have been working diligently on all the details related to postponing the event, and we’ve made the decision to adjust the previously announced 2021 festival dates and move them towards the July long weekend,” it said in a Facebook post.

The festival noted more information will be sent out to 2020 ticketholders this week.

- With files from CTV's Rachel CrowSpreadingWings.