Daylight saving time starts this weekend
The province said it officially begins this Sunday at 2 a.m. when the time is advanced one hour. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 11:21AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 1:55PM CST
Manitobans will be putting their clocks ahead one hour this weekend with daylight saving time set to begin in the province.
The province said it officially begins this Sunday at 2 a.m. when the time is advanced one hour.
The Official Time Act states that daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and runs until the first Sunday in November.