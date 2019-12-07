WINNIPEG -- Neepawa RCMP officers believe a fatal collision near Neepawa, Man., on Dec. 6 was caused because two vehicles crashed into the same deer.

Mounties responded to the collision on Highway 5 just before 6 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle was driving north on the highway when it struck a deer that was coming from the ditch. A second vehicle, travelling southbound, hit the same deer.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 58-year-old man, and a 58-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital. The woman was pronounced dead.

Both the man and women are from the Rural Municipality of Cornwallis.

RCMP continue to investigate.