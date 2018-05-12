Featured
Whiteout Viewing Party tickets on sale for away games
The Jets will open up Bell MTS Place for away games continuing the tradition of the viewing party. (File)
Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 3:42PM CST
The Winnipeg Jets will be continuing the tradition of opening up Bell MTS Place to fans during away games the team announced Saturday. Games 3 and 4 will see the Jets travel to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Loyal Jets fans have come in droves to cheer on their beloved team, watching them from the jumbotron, a tradition started in Round 2 against the Nashville Predators.
Tickets will be priced at $10 each for reserved seating and fans in attendance will receive a ‘We are Winnipeg’ rally towel with proceeds from the game benefitting the True North Youth Foundation.
All playoff-related events have been a major hit for the Jets Franchise as more than 35,000lbs of food has been donated for Winnipeg Harvest.
Games 3 and 4 will take place in Las Vegas on Wednesday May 16 at 8 p.m. and Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m.