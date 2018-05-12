

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets will be continuing the tradition of opening up Bell MTS Place to fans during away games the team announced Saturday. Games 3 and 4 will see the Jets travel to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Loyal Jets fans have come in droves to cheer on their beloved team, watching them from the jumbotron, a tradition started in Round 2 against the Nashville Predators.

Tickets will be priced at $10 each for reserved seating and fans in attendance will receive a ‘We are Winnipeg’ rally towel with proceeds from the game benefitting the True North Youth Foundation.

All playoff-related events have been a major hit for the Jets Franchise as more than 35,000lbs of food has been donated for Winnipeg Harvest.

Games 3 and 4 will take place in Las Vegas on Wednesday May 16 at 8 p.m. and Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m.