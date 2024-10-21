'Dear to their heart': Manitoba town working to raise money to repair church

A community in southeastern Manitoba is asking for help as it’s trying to restore a historic church.

St. Joachim Parish Church in La Broquerie is nearing it's 125th anniversary and parishioners are hoping it will stay standing for years to come.

It was built in the late 1800s using locally sourced materials for a few dozen families. Since then, the community has grown by hundreds and the church has been dedicated a heritage site.

"We want to make we have good insulation," said Ron St. Hilaire, a fundraising committee member. "Some work (needs to be done) on the roof, the foundation, the accessibility, the front entrance."

The front of St. Joachim Parish Church in La Broquerie. Oct. 21, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)

Restoration work would take four years and cost more than $1 million. So a fundraising campaign has started to help ensure the church gets the TLC it deserves.

"We're very confident we can meet the amount that we need to raise."

While there aren't safety concerns around the condition of the church, the community knows it's important the work gets done.

"The building is dear to their heart. So they're going to do whatever it takes to save (it)…to preserve it," said Luc Grenier, the 125th anniversary committee president.

St. Joachim Parish Church in La Broquerie on Oct. 21, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)

It's a sentiment shared by lifelong parishioner Jules Balcaen, who said he looks forward to seeing the fixes come to fruition.

"I hope I live (long) enough to see the renovations," he said.

Grenier noted without the church, the community may have ceased to exist.

The fundraising committee is now accepting donations – e-transfers can be sent to paroisse@pstjoachim.ca.