Death in Keeseekoowenin being treated as homicide: RCMP

Wasagaming RCMP are investigating a homicide.

Police say it happened just after midnight Friday at a residence on Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation when they received reports of an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased 54-year-old man.

The death is being investigated by Major Crime Services as a homicide.

The victim was a member of the community, located nearly 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-848-2659.