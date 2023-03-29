Death in Main Street hotel room now a homicide; victim identified

Winnipeg police are now treating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man in a Main Street hotel as a homicide.

On Wednesday, police identified the man found dead on March 9 as Treymaine Traverse of Winnipeg.

Traverse was found inside a suite at the Manwin Hotel at approximately 10:45 a.m. on March 9. Officers were called to the scene by Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, who were attending a medical call for service.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on Traverse’s death is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.