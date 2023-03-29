Death in Main Street hotel room now a homicide; victim identified

A Winnipeg police cruiser is seen parked on Main Street on March 10, 2023. Winnipeg police are investigating a man's death at the Manwin Hotel on Main Street on March 9, 2023 as suspicious. (Image source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg police cruiser is seen parked on Main Street on March 10, 2023. Winnipeg police are investigating a man's death at the Manwin Hotel on Main Street on March 9, 2023 as suspicious. (Image source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island