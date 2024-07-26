Death in northern Manitoba First Nation deemed homicide: RCMP

RCMP is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman in northern Manitoba earlier this month as a homicide.

On July 8, Swan River RCMP went to a home on Sapotaweyak Cree Nation where officers found a woman's body.

An autopsy said she died from an injury sustained in the days before her death.

RCMP is investigating the woman's death as a homicide, and the major crimes unit is leading the investigation.

Sapotaweyak is located approximately 600 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.