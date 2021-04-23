Advertisement
Death linked to B.1.1.7. variant in Manitoba, 181 new COVID-19 cases
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 11:43AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Another death has been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant in Manitoba.
The province announced two more deaths on Friday, including the death of a man in his 50s from Winnipeg.
The other death reported on Friday, a man in his 70s from Winnipeg, has been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant of concern.
These two most recent deaths bring COVID-19's death toll in Manitoba to 964.
Along with these deaths, the province announced 181 new cases and a provincial five-day test positivity rate of 6.5 per cent.
These new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba so far to 37,069. Two cases have been removed from the total due to a data correction.
This is a developing story. More to come.
