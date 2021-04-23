WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has announced three priority areas where people over the age of 18 can now receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

In the vaccine bulletin released on Friday, the province said people living or working specific jobs in Downtown East, Point Douglas South, and Inkster East will now be eligible for a shot.

A map showing the priority neighbourhoods in Winnipeg,highlighted in blue, where people who live or work over the age of 18 can book a COVID-19 vaccine, (Image source: Manitoba Government)

The communities represent almost 35,000 people who either live or work in the areas according to the province.

Manitobans 18 and older who work in the following professions in the three neighbourhoods are eligible:

teacher;

Child care provider;

In a food-processing facility;

In a grocery or convenience store;

at a gas station; and

Anywhere that serves food (restaurants or food banks).

For those who qualify, they can book online or call 1-844-626-8222.

More information will be provided during a 12:30 p.m. news conference. CTV News will live-stream the event.

This is a developing story. More details to come.