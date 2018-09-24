

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating the death of a man who was found lying on the side of the road in Berens River, Man. as a homicide.

On the morning of Sept. 16 residents found the 53-year-old man, who appeared to have been assaulted. He was taken to a local nursing station with life-threatening injuries and then to a Winnipeg hospital in critical condition.

Officers said he died on Saturday while in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berens River RCMP at 204-669-3268 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A secure tip can be submitted at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting “TIPMAN” and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Berens River is located on the east side of the north basin of Lake Winnipeg and is only accessible by air or water.