A nine-year-old dog, who led the canine security team, is being mourned by True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Police Service.

The dog, named Dante, was a Belgian Malinois that retired from police duty in May of 2017.

His handler, Dave Bessason, retired at the rank of sergeant before moving with Dante to True North, which added a dog security team that year.

True North said Dante felt at home at Bell MTS Place, both behind the scenes and when “eagerly greeting fans at patrons” in the atrium and concourse.

It also said Dante leaves behind his ‘sister’ Daisy, and the dog team’s newest members, Grace and Ryp.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone in the True North family,” the company said in a statement.

Police said the pooch will be missed by many.