'Deeply-rooted emotional wounds': Family of woman killed in assault left shocked and angry

The family of a woman who died from an assault on O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation is working to keep her memory alive, and is calling for resources to put an end to violence in their community.

Noreen Tait, 47, was seriously injured in an assault on Feb. 19. She was taken to Winnipeg by medevac with life-threatening injuries, and died on Feb. 21. The RCMP is investigating her death as a homicide.

On Tuesday, Noreen’s family spoke out to the public, remembering her as a happy person who loved her family and her community. Arla Tait, Noreen's sister, described her as an outgoing person who was kind to everyone she met.

“Noreen was a beautiful Indigenous woman who was cruelly and violently taken from her children, mother, grandchildren, family and friends,” Arla said at a news conference.

Arla noted that Noreen deserved to be safe and secure within her community.

She said that her sister’s homicide is “very traumatic” for the family and has left a “huge void” in their hearts.

“There are so many mixed feelings –shock, anger depression – all together. So many mixed emotions, creating deeply-rooted emotional wounds for loved ones left behind,” Arla said.

The family is now calling for change and supports for O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation (OPCN).

OPCN is a remote, isolated community, located about 1,100 kilometres from Winnipeg. Arla said the community has seen an increase in violent incidents and domestic violence.

She said that OPCN residents are experiencing issues with mental health, addictions, homelessness, food insecurity, inadequate health care and a lack of access to safe drinking water.

“OPCN does not have the critical resources needed to create pathways for the safety and security of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit individuals,” Arla said.

Arla said that the community requires resources through long-term and sustainable funding, and that these services need to be delivered through a cultural lens.

“Capacity has to be built in the community and services delivered directly in the community – not satellite services,” she said.

The family is also calling on all levels of government, including Indigenous governments, to provide emergency resources to the community to prevent any further deaths and to allow residents to live life with dignity, equality and safety.

“Inequality results in the loss of human life and we cannot allow this genocide to continue,” Arla said.

Chief Shirley Ducharme of the O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation said this isn’t the first community member they’ve lost in such a tragic way.

“Our whole community, our First Nation is in mourning with this tragic loss of our loved one,” she said.

“But I think... the urgent need right now is to ease the loss of the family members is justice for these families.”

The RCMP said it has no updates on the homicide investigation at this time, but hopes to provide more information later this week.