Defenceman Josh Morrissey signs eight-year extension with Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) skates during practice prior to their first round of NHL playoff action against the St. Louis Blues in Winnipeg, Monday, April 8, 2019. The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Josh Morrissey to an eight-year, US$50-million contract extension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 10:50AM CST
The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Josh Morrissey to an eight-year, US$50-million contract extension.
The Jets announced the move on Thursday, one day before the start of training camp.
The deal, which starts in 2020-21 and carries Morrissey through the 2027-28 season, has an average annual value of $6.25 million.
The Calgary-born Morrissey, 24, had one year left on a two-year contract with a cap hit of $3.15 million.
Morrissey will get paid $8 million in the first two years and fourth year of the deal. He receives $5.2 million in the third year, $6.4 million in the fifth year and $4.8 million in each of the last three seasons.
Morrissey had a career-high 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 59 games with the Jets last season.
A first-round pick (13th overall) by the Jets in 2013, Morrissey was third on the team in average ice time last season at 22 minutes 24 seconds.
Morrissey returns to a Jets blueline that lost Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot during the off-season.