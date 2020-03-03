WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday that defensive back Jovon Johnson has signed a one-day contract in order to officially retire.

Johnson, 36, was part of the CFL for 12 seasons, including six with the Bombers between 2008 and 2013. During this six-season span in Winnipeg, the athlete was named a CFL All-Star on two occasions, and was an East Division All Star three times. He was also an East All-Star two other times during his stint with the Ottawa Redblacks.

“Winnipeg will always be my second home," said Johnson in a news release.

“My professional career grew up there. I have so many memories to share, so many tears shed, so many friends who are now family, fans who are still actively a part of my life. As I close this chapter of my career I will always be forever grateful to the city of Winnipeg, the fans, my coaches that I had the pleasure to play for, management, support staff, everyone apart of the organization, thank you!”

In 2011, Johnson was the first defensive back in the CFL’s history to be honoured as the CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player. That same year, he was also named the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

During his time in Winnipeg, the defensive back had 363 tackles, 23 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and seven defensive touchdowns. He ranks second on the Bombers’ all-time interception return yardage list. He is also the team’s all-time leader in punt return yard with 2, 933.

Johnson also played for Ottawa, Montreal and Saskatchewan. He is now the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach with Defiance College in Ohio.