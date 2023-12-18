Delay of rural care home in Manitoba causes frustration

Local leaders in the Lac du Bonnet area say many seniors and families are frustrated as construction of a new personal care home is in limbo. Shovels were supposed to hit the ground shortly, but the province has put a pause on the project, and it’s not the only one.

Construction on a 92-bed personal care home was supposed to start on an empty field in Lac du Bonnet, but it’s been put on hold.

"Here we are today in the 11th hour, 12th hour being told by the province we’re going to put a pause on this," said Loren Schinkel, the reeve for the rural municipality of Lac du Bonnet.

The new NDP government put the brakes on the care home, at least for now. It was one of six announced in July by the previous Progressive Conservative government.

In response, municipal leaders in Lac du Bonnet and surrounding communities have sent a letter to the premier and the health minister to lift the pause and move forward with the facility.

“I have no words to describe the level of frustration and disappointment on behalf of seniors in our region," Schinkel said.

They say the care home is long overdue for the area as many seniors are in hospital waiting for a permanent home.

“We have one of the highest percentages of seniors panelled at this point in time waiting to get into a personal care home," said Len Lodge, the mayor of Lac du Bonnet.

This is not the only project in limbo.

“I recognize that it’s not easy for people to have patience especially when people are eagerly awaiting news that may affect their community directly," said Uzoma Asagwara, the province's health minister.

The Kinew government is facing a projected $1.6 billion deficit. Asagwara said the province is reviewing all health capital spending announcements from the former government.

“The previous government made announcements and decisions in terms of what they were doing in health care without a single plan to actually finance it properly," they said.

The mayor and reeve in Lac du Bonnet said this care home was first announced by NDP Premier Greg Selinger in 2012. They worry the longer the wait is, the more it will cost. If it is cancelled, they say there’s a cost there too.

“I dare say that if you do cancel the project there’s going to be litigation forthcoming from the awards of the contract," Schinkel said.

PC MLA Derek Johnson says he is disappointed by the pause, saying there is a need for the care homes.

He said three of the six care homes in question went through the proper treasury board process for approval.