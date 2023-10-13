Winnipeg

    • Delays being experienced for Manitoba health card applications

    Manitoba

    For those who are looking to apply for a Manitoba health card, they may have to wait longer for it to arrive.

    A provincial spokesperson said Manitoba Health is currently experiencing service delays due to "increased demand" and "operational challenges."

    On the province's website, it notes application requests from June 12 are currently being processed, however, it does show applications should take only four weeks.

    "The department is working as quickly as possible but there is a surge in demand as staff are supporting thousands of requests from people arriving from Ukraine and other parts of the world," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg.

    Manitoba Health is also processing requests for demographic changes that were received on June 14, while all other requests are being processed from Aug. 14.

    "For individuals who have had applications processed, their date of coverage for an insured benefit will be backdated to either the date of their arrival in Manitoba or the date of their eligible legal status in Canada."

    Those waiting or looking to apply are being told to visit the government's website to see current processing times and to make sure they have all the right documents.

    "Failure to provide all the needed documentation can lead to a longer approval time."

