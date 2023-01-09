Delta 9 laying off about 40 staff to buoy struggling cultivation, wholesale sectors

A Manitoba cannabis company announced it is temporarily laying off about 40 employees in a push to bolster its struggling cultivation and wholesale outfits.

Delta 9 said in a news release Monday the move is part of a plan to streamline cultivation operations and capacity at its Winnipeg facilities, as well as reduce company and investor costs.

The company said cultivation capacity at its Winnipeg facilities will be cut by about 40 per cent, which includes the temporary layoffs of about 40 staff.

“I would like to thank the employees affected by this decision for their invaluable contributions to Delta 9’s success and growth,” said Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot in the release. “This was a very difficult decision, but it is a key component of executing on our strategic plan and one we believe best positions Delta 9 for profitable growth”

Delta 9 COO Mark Jonker said the company’s stores have been profitable and have had positive cash flows over the past several years, but its cultivation and wholesale cannabis operations struggled to turn a profit because of continued price and margin compression in the Canadian cannabis market.

“Our decision is designed to significantly reduce costs and to chart a near-term path to becoming positive cash flow from operation,” he said in the news release.

According to the news release, the plan won’t impact wholesale revenues or shipments to its wholesale and retail customers.

The company added its retail operations won’t be impacted by the changes.

CFO Jim Lawson said the board of directors and executives are also reducing their compensation. He said the cost-saving measures are expected to reduce operating costs by $3 million to $4 million in 2023.