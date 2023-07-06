Demolition of burned-out buildings held up by red tape, building owner says

Robert McDonald's Store at 843 Main Street was one of three that burned down in the area in February. (Source: Taylor Brock/CTV News Winnipeg) Robert McDonald's Store at 843 Main Street was one of three that burned down in the area in February. (Source: Taylor Brock/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island