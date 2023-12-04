WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Dense fog bringing poor visibility to parts of Manitoba

    CTV Winnipeg: Fog blankets southern Manitoba

    Visibility is poor in parts of Manitoba on Monday morning due to foggy conditions.

    According to a fog advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a dense fog has developed in parts of the Red River Valley and Interlake regions, including in Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach. 

    The fog is expected to continue throughout the early morning, but then conditions will begin to gradually improve.

    ECCC warns that the fog will bring dangerous travel conditions.

    Drivers should be prepared for near-zero visibility. If visibility deteriorates while you are driving, you should slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.

