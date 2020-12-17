WINNIPEG -- Manitoba dentists are being tapped to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said current and former dentists and dental students, who are at least in their second year, are eligible to apply to join the team of provincial vaccinators.

It said a ministerial order under the Regulated Health Professions Act was signed earlier this month to include qualified professionals who provide health care services to the pool of candidates of vaccinators in the province.

Manitoba Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jazz Atwal confirmed this week the province will be seeking assistance from its public health force, which includes dentists, to help with mass vaccinations.

“This is an option for members of our profession to step in and help the fight against the coronavirus,” said Dr. Marc Mollot, President of the MDA in a news release.

Mollot noted it is not mandatory for dentists to join the vaccination team. Anyone who is interested in taking part will have to be hired through Shared Health.

Those chosen to join the team will be required to complete the free eight-hour vaccine administration program at Red River College. A Personal Health Information Act education course will also be required prior to deployment.

“Dentists are experts in preventing and controlling infections. Our profession has always been focused on being community advocates for access to health care services for those in need,” said Mollot.

“We are proud to be a part of the greater health care conversation and be able to help with COVID-19 immunizations.”