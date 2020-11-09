WINNIPEG -- The Mayor of Winnipeg is calling on the provincial government to be more proactive in its response to COVID-19 after a weekend he described as ‘sickening’ left eight people dead at the Maples Personal Care Home in the city.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Chief John Lane said on Monday the service received a 911 call from the care home at 7:10 p.m. Friday evening, responding paramedics took one patient to hospital in stable condition.

“At 7:12, so two minutes later, several 911 calls were received simultaneously for moderately ill patients at the Maples,” Lane said.

The calls kept coming, and over 24 hours, the WFPS responded to 18 calls, during that time they removed eight bodies of residents who had died.

“The events of the last few days at Maples Personal Care Home as we’ve come to learn can really only be described as sickening,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“What we have needed and continue to need is to have the provincial government to be more proactive in planning than we’ve seen to date.”

Bowman said on Monday, the response to the Maples Care Home should be seen through the lens of reaction.

Revera, the company that owns the Maples care home, said 22 people have died since the outbreak at the home started.

This is a developing story. More details to come.